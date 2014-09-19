iPhone 6 Plus teardown confirms 1GB of RAM and more

When you first get your hands on the much sought after iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus the last thing on your mind will probably be to take them apart.

Not only would the process be fiddly and come with a good chance that you might irreparably break something, but it would also void your warranty.

However the intrepid folk over at iFixit have no such qualms about getting out the toolbox and taking apart both versions of the latest iPhone.

Whilst some may baulk at the prospect of taking apart their shiny new iPhones, there's a lot to be learned from such endeavours.

Apple can be notoriously cagey about releasing detailed specifications about its hardware, so sometimes taking apart its devices can give us a better idea of the technology inside.

To avoid damaging the phones you can't just go at them with regular tools. Luckily the team at iFixit have a number of specialised devices, such as a screwdriver for the iPhone's rather uncommon Pentalobe screws, and the iSlack tool which carefully removes the front face and screen.

What's inside?

Upon opening the iPhone 6, the team at iFixit noticed how similar the layout was to the iPhone 5S, with a clean routing of the Touch ID sensor cable making it safer to open (and therefore easier to repair) than the iPhone 5.

By opening the case iFixit got a better look at the batteries inside the new iPhones, with the iPhone 6 Plus having a battery rated at 3.82V with 11.1 Wh of energy, coming to a total of 2915mAh, nearly double the 1560mAh capacity of the iPhone 5S.

For comparison, the iPhone 6's battery is 6.91 Wh with a 1810mAh capacity.

As the iFixit team delved deeper into the iPhone 6 they were able to confirm that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have 1GB of RAM. While this was widely assumed, it was never officially confirmed by Apple.

Head over to the iFixit for a more detailed breakdown of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The results are fascinating, with perhaps the biggest reveal being that Apple has worked hard to make the insides of the new iPhones neater, making them easier to repair if needs be.