HTC One M9 release date: where can I get it?

The HTC One M9 is now in stock and available to buy from various stores and we've got all the details of where you can get it and how much it will cost you, whether you're buying it SIM free or on contract.

While we didn't quite find HTC's new flagship deserving of a full five stars, it's still a great and utterly gorgeous phone which is well worth anyone's money.

HTC

HTC's official website is now taking orders for the phone with one day delivery and there are colour choices of either Gunmetal Grey or Gold on Silver.

It's going to set you back a fair whack though as it costs £579.99 SIM-free. Better get counting those pennies.

EE

EE has also now got the HTC One M9 in stock, and it's managed to snap up a three month exclusive deal on the all gold model.

You can order the One M9 on a variety of 4GEE plans starting at £31.99 a month.

Arguably the best deal on EE costs £49.99 upfront and £41.99 a month from then on for a 24 month plan with 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of mobile data every month.

If you're an existing customer you can upgrade to that plan and receive unlimited calls and 2GB of mobile data a month for the same price.

Head onto EE's store for a full look at all the latest prices and deals.

Vodafone

Vodafone is also stocking the new HTC One M9 with orders open now for the Dark Grey and Silver on Gold models

The cheapest deal comes in at £38.50 a month with an upfront cost of £19 with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data every month.

Though if you opt for a pricier plan then as well as better allowances you can get a free subscription to Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV or Now TV.

One of those deals comes with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 4GB of data a month for £49 a month – quite a steal.

Carphone Warehouse

The high street retailer is also ranging HTC's latest flagship smartphone, with the One M9 being offered on a number of different tariffs from a variety of networks.

SIM-free you can pick up the HTC One M9 in either grey or silver from £579.99 with free delivery. Pay monthly deals come from a variety of different networks with the cheapest deal right now coming from O2, with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data for £37.50 per month and no upfront cost.

Or for slightly more you can get a Vodafone contract with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 4GB of data. That costs £39.50 a month and £29.99 upfront and you'll also get a choice of Spotify Premium, Sky Sports or Now TV subscriptions.

For a full look at the deals being offered head to Carphone Warehouse's website.

Three

Well how about this for a surprise, Three is selling the HTC One M9! What are the odds? Okay, no surprise there really, but good news for those already tied to the network.

You can order online, over the phone and in store, and you can get yourself a HTC One M9 for £19 upfront on a two year contract which asks for £39 per month. For that you'll get unlimited texts and minutes plus 1GB of 4G data.

O2

O2 has also filled its shelves with stock of the HTC One M9 and it's selling the gold-on-silver and gunmetal grey colour variants.

The phone is available from £38.50 per month with £9.99 upfront, for which you'll get 500MB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.

Plus if you order before May 6 you can get a free Fitbit Charge, while HTC One M8 owners will be offered up to £171 if they fancy trading in for the latest model - although it all depends on the condition of your device.

giffgaff

Fancy a bit of giffgaff action? Well good news, the community driven carrier is also offering the HTC One M9. The phone is in stock on its site and available either for £569 on pay as you go or from £36.91 per month plus £37 upfront for 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data on a 24 month 4G tariff.

Online retailers

There's a product page for the HTC One M9 on Clove, but currently it's listed as unavailable. You can pop in your email for notifications when it does go on sale though.

You can also grab it from Mobiles.co.uk, which is stocking the M9 on various networks, starting from £43.50 per month with no upfront cost and £312 cashback. That's a Vodafone contract and comes with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data.

