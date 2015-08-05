HTC One M9 now supports EE Wi-Fi calling

If you bought the HTC One M9 on EE you'll now be able to take advantage of the network's Wi-Fi calling.

EE's Wi-Fi calling allows you to make calls and texts over your Wi-Fi connection meaning you won't need to eat into your monthly allowances and can have signal all over your home or even on the London Underground.

The only issue is you will need to have bought the phone directly from EE's retail channels – if you haven't you won't be able to get the service.

As for those who have, just update your software when you next get a notification and it'll be bunged in.

We're hoping EE keeps supporting more handsets – at the moment it's only the HTC One M9, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S5 and the Microsoft Lumia 640.