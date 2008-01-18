Asus M930 smartphone looks like a Nokia

Specs for the new Asus M930 smartphone have leaked onto the internet ahead of its official unveiling at the CeBIT 2008 show in Hannover.

First impressions are that the Asus M930 looks remarkably similar to the Nokia E90 Communicator. The most notable difference between the two, however, is that whereas the Nokia E90 boasts a full-size 800 x 352 internal screen, the M930 only gets a half-size 400 x 240-pixel WQVGA screen.



Impressive specs

Other than that the specs are pretty impressive. The M930 is powered by a TI TI2431 processor running at 450MHz and features 256MB of internal storage - with a Micro SD expansion slot - alongside 64MB of RAM. Running on the Standard version of Windows Mobile 6, there's no touchscreen functionality, although there is a full Qwerty keyboard.

The M930 is a quadband handset that also supports 3.6mbps HSDPA, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. On the back is a rather paltry 2-megapixel camera with flash, and autofocus has been tacked on. Dimensions are 113mm x 54mm x 18.7mm, and it weighs in at 158 grams - some 50 grams lighter than Nokia's E90 Communicator.

There's no official word from Asus on price yet, but the M930 is expected to go on sale in March, after its official unveiling at CeBIT 2008.