Apple announces the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, and it comes with a Retina HD screen

It's the least surprising reveal of the night but we're still pleased to see it. Apple has just announced the iPhone 6, and it's packing in a new Retina HD display.

The screen comes with a 1334 x 750 resolution, while the body is slimmer than its predecessor at 6.9mm thick. Cased inside an anodised aluminium shell, Apple's phone will supposedly be 25% faster than its predecessor.

And making that magic happen is the A8 processor, with 2 billion transistors and 64-bit support. Meanwhile you'll be able to make voice calls over LTE and Wi-Fi, so long as your network offers the support.

Read our hands on: iPhone 6 review

Apple used its big event to unveil Apple Pay, its mobile payment system - something the iPhone 6 will make use of via its short-range NFC.

And the camera?

The iPhone 6 will come with an 8MP camera yet again, which will include true-tone flash with 1.5 micron-pixels and a 2.2 aperture. You'll be able to capture high dynamic range pictures in a single shot and record 1080p video up to 60 frames per second.

And while you'll get image stabilization, you won't get optical image stabilization which comes on the iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple also claims it's drastically improved battery life across both handsets. The iPhone 6 will be available in 'space grey', gold and white (just like the 5S) and starts at $199/£539 for 16GB, $299/£619 for 64GB and $399/£699 for 128GB.

Oh yeah, and it'll be available to pre-order on September 12, and released on September 19.