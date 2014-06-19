4G-toting Nokia Lumia 635 gets Moto G rivalling price tag

We always knew the Nokia Lumia 635 would be an affordable 4G smartphone, but now we can see how it stacks up against the Moto G 4G.

It's good news for budget phone fans, as Unlocked-Mobiles opened up its pre-orders for the Lumia 635 with a SIM-free price tag of £144.98.

Compare that to the £159 SIM free asking price for the Motorola Moto G 4G and Nokia has put its phone in good stead at the bottom end of the market.

4G budget blowout

Of course if you're after the cheapest 4G handset around the EE Kestrel can be snapped up for £99, but its specs and overall package aren't as appealing.

For your money you'll get a 4.5-inch display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, Windows Phone 8.1, 5MP rear camera, 8GB internal storage, microSD slot, 1830mAh battery and of course 4G capabilities.

In terms of the Nokia Lumia 635 release date the site expects to receive stock of the black, green and orange variants on July 3 - which isn't that much later than the Moto G 4G.