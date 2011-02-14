LG Optimus 3D coming to Orange in the UK

Orange has announced that it will be bringing the LG Optimus 3D, the world's first 3D smartphone, to the UK.

Announced at Mobile World Congress 2011, the LG Optimus 3D offers up 3D viewing without the need for glasses.

Whether this is a gimmick or revelation has yet to be decided, but it has certainly got people talking - and Orange seems to want a piece of the 3D action.

The network said about the LG Optimus 3D: "Bringing the 3D revolution to mobile users, the LG Optimus 3D is a ground-breaking new device featuring a stunning 4.3-inch 3D LCD screen.

"With a dual 5 mega-pixel camera for recording 3D video, consumers can create, view and share 3D multimedia with family and friends with ease. Using Google's Android operating system, the device features 8GB memory, advanced multimedia capabilities, HDMI output, alongside a host of applications and services."

LG Optimus Black



Orange has also announced that it will be stocking the LG Optimus Black, which has the boast of being the world's slimmest phone at 9.2mm.

It also has a bright 4-inch NOVA display and a 2MP front facing camera.

"The LG Optimus 3D and LG Optimus Black show LG is really driving the market in terms of 3D and screen display technology," said Orange.

"We're pleased to be working with them to bring this latest innovation to Orange customers, pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can deliver."

If you want to learn more, then our LG Optimus 3D hands on is a very good place to start.

As for a LG Optimus 3D UK release date - Orange is stating that it will be coming in Q2.