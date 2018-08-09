PGA Championship 2018 live stream: how to watch free US PGA golf coverage online

100th US PGA Championship - where and when The Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri plays host to the centenary edition of the US PGA Championship. The first groups of players will tee-off for the first round today (Thursday August 9) at 6.50am local time (so 7.50am ET, 4.50am PT, 12.50pm BST), and the fourth and final round will be on Sunday, August 12.

Don't call it the fourth major! It may be the last golf major on the calendar, but the US PGA Championship can hardly be described as the least. And we can tell you how to live stream all four days from wherever you are - and absolutely FREE!

Now into its 100th edition (happy birthday, PGA Championship!), the tournament has been the place where some of recent history's most promising golfers have finally broken their major duck - with Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and Jason Day making up the last three victors. That's great news for the likes of Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood - will the 2018 US PGA be their time to step up?

Other previous winners Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will certainly hope not. And as ever, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are among the favorites to win another major on home soil.

Bellerive is looking like a handsome home for the 100th PGA Championship. And there are plenty of places you can watch all the action, with some very easy-to-access free online options in there, too. Keep reading to see how to get a PGA Championship live stream from any corner of the Earth.

Live stream the golf action at PGA.com

Well here's a stroke of good news (pun very much intended) - it looks like the official tournament website, PGA.com, will be live streaming some of the best action. The schedule currently says that it will be showing a live stream of featured groups every single day, as well as shots at holes 16, 17 and 18. You just need to pop in an email address and US zipcode to log in and start watching.

It looks like one of the first day's featured groups is that star-studded trio of Woods, Thomas and McIlroy. Ideal!

Aside from the US PGA live stream, we have more US watching options below.

Live stream the PGA Championship 2018 with a VPN

It looks you should be able to watch the official PGA live stream from anywhere. But if you discover that it's blocked where you are or you want to stream the broadcast coverage from a particular territory, then you'll have to use a VPN. So even the golf isn't being shown in your corner of the world, you can tune in to a country where it is. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN service will enable you to watch the PGA Championship 2018 from literally anywhere that it's not already showing. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from, so: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Argentina, Chile, and Venezuela.

How to watch the US PGA golf in the US

There are number of options you can watch the US PGA golf if you're stateside:

- The live stream from PGA.com as mentioned above. Although you'll be limited to what the website wants to show you and we doubt the coverage will have the sheen and depth of most dedicated broadcasters.

- TNT and CBS have grabbed the rights in the US this year. Cable-based TNT has all four rounds, but CBS will provide FREE coverage on its website of the third and fourth rounds. Great news for golf fans who don't want to shell out for a subscription.

- Following the lead of the likes of WWE and UFC, the PGA has got itself all modern and produced its very own subscription golf service. PGA Tour Live costs $5.99 per month (or $39.99 for a year) and hosts all the action from over 30 events. Plus, it has its own iOS, Android and Apple TV apps so you can access anywhere.

- The Golf Channel is available from most cable providers as well and has comprehensive coverage of the event.

- If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN service to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

How to watch the PGA Championship live: UK stream

Well this has really shaken things up. Forget Sky and BT Sport this year, as the newly launched Eleven Sports has managed to nick in and grab the rights to the 2018 US PGA Championship. It's showing the whole thing on its streaming service and apps, with the first two days appearing on its Facebook page. And, what's more, it's offering a seven-day FREE TRIAL. So that means the entire US PGA is yours absolutely free. After that, it's currently £5.99 per month or £49.99 for a whole year. Be careful before you sign up, mind as Eleven still hasn't got the rights to too much sports coverage. It seems to be specialising in foreign soccer, with rights to the Serie A and La Liga this season. Alternatively, use a VPN to tap in to a broadcast from another location. Handy to tap into that PGA.com and CBS coverage.

Live stream the 2018 PGA Championship action in Canada

Cable channel TSN has the rights to show the US PGA Championship north of the border in Canada, with coverage starting at 7am. Alternatively, you can try and get that PGA.com live stream using ExpressVPN if the rights are restricted where you are.

Images courtesy of PGA.com