Once again, BT and Plusnet are the most complained about broadband providers

UK internet service providers BT and Plusnet have once again topped Ofcom’s list of most complained about broadband providers, this time for the months of July through September.

As communications regulator, Ofcom receives 300 complaints a day from people dissatisfied with their mobile, broadband, phone and pay TV providers.

Separating its complaints into sectors, Ofcom has reported that 36 out of every 100,000 unhappy broadband customers were complaining about BT, 30 were complaining about Plusnet, and 26 were complaining about EE, both of which are also owned by BT.

Bad for BT

BT and Plusnet also topped the same list last quarter, making up 26 and 23 out of every hundred thousand broadband complaints.

The least complained about broadband provider was Sky, who made up only seven of the hundred thousand complaints. Interestingly Sky is one of the few main service providers that hasn’t appeared in the news recently for widespread outages.

Sky was also the least bemoaned TV provider, too. Unfortunately for BT, it came top in this area as well, making up 19 of every hundred thousand TV complaints, followed by Virgin at 7.

To its credit, BT hasn’t rested on its laurels throughout the less than stellar feedback it’s been receiving, vowing to improve its customer service by hiring thousands of additional staff across its business by the end of March 2017.

An area where BT didn’t receive the most complaints was in mobile service. This crown was taken by Vodafone, who made up 18 of every hundred thousand mobile complaints which is three times the average number of complaints for a mobile provider.

Though this information might not give you a great idea of who you want to provide your various services, it does show that service across all the areas these providers cover isn't consistent – it's definitely worth shopping around to get the best mix.