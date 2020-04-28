New Samsung Galaxy Buds model could launch to rival rumored AirPods 3

Two of the biggest tech giants on the planet may be on the verge of an auditory battle, as Samsung and Apple are both rumored to be working on new true wireless earbuds.

Murmurings of new AirPods models – in the form of the AirPods Pro Lite, the AirPods X, and the AirPods 3 – have been circling for a while, and now we've had our first indication that Samsung is following suit.

According to Dutch website Galaxy Club, the South Korean company has registered the brand name 'Samsung BudsX' in the UK and Europe, which suggests a new version of the wireless earbuds could be on the way.

Whether they will take after the Galaxy Buds or the more recent Galaxy Buds Plus is unknown – as is any information on prospective release dates, price, specs, or design.

Exciting times for true wireless earbuds

It's very early days, but it's no surprise that Samsung is looking to expand its true wireless portfolio after the success of its previous model – especially as its biggest rival is rumored to be doing the same.

It was initially rumored that the so-called Apple AirPods 3 would come to market before 2020 is out, but recent comments from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest we may be waiting a while longer – speculating that the next-gen AirPods would start mass production in early 2021, with a new AirPods Pro model arriving in 2022 too (via AppleInsider).

Before that though, we’re expecting the release of the so-called AirPods Pro Lite, an entry-level version of the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro – somewhere in the mix too, are the AirPods X, which are said to be the first Apple over-ear headphones.

Whatever the new earbuds are called, the next 12 months should prove an exciting time for audio – who will win the battle of the third-gen true wireless earbuds remains to be seen.

