The Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller has had its price slashed, and is ideal for voice chat with friends online

If you regularly play your favorite games online with friends and want to something that will give your voice chat a bit of something extra, then this Xbox controller deal on the Turtle Beach Recon could well be for you.

Right now, the Turtle Beach Recon controller (specifically, the Arctic Camo model) for Xbox has hit its lowest price in about five or six months at Amazon. You can pick it up for just $44.95 - a strong 25% saving off off its usual retail price of $59.99. What's more, all three major colorways share that same discount, so there's plenty of choice to be had too. Check out the block below for more information on this excellent Xbox controller deal.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller (Arctic Camo): was $59.99 now $44.95 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Turtle Beach Recon controller features a dedicated audio and voice chat base complete with equalizer and quality-boosting settings. This is the lowest price we've seen on the Arctic Camo model in about five months, and while the black and white variants have been 5 bucks cheaper in the past, this is still an exceptional deal worth jumping on. Other color options Black: Amazon - $44.95

White: Amazon - $44.95 UK price: Amazon - £42.49

The Turtle Beach Recon is a bit different from many other third-party Xbox controllers on the market. Specifically designed with voice chat and online multiplayer in mind, it's an impressively robust gamepad that features audio and voice chat options built right onto the controller. You're able to switch between numerous equalizers (including options for various game types, like first-person shooters), adjust the volume, or mute the mic entirely.

In our Turtle Beach Recon review, we scored the Xbox controller four out of five stars. We praised its robust voice chat functionality, as well as its fantastic overall build quality and satisfyingly tactile buttons and modules. It teeters on the budget end of the spectrum, but that doesn't mean Turtle Beach skimped on the controller's quality.

