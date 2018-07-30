New AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970X processor leaks with 24 cores

Another week, another AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation leak. Almost as if by clockwork, three of AMD’s upcoming high-end desktop processors have leaked out according to this latest report.

A new 24-core Ryzen Threadripper 2970X chip has appeared in the HWBOT benchmark database alongside the previous 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 2990X and 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 2950X leaks. Aside from potentially confirming the existence of this new SKU, the database also details that the 2970X will features 24-cores, 48-threads and a base clock speed of 3.5GHz.

Meanwhile, AMD’s rumored flagship 2990X continues to be listed as a 32-core and 64-thread chip with a base frequency of 3.4GHz and Turbo clock speed of 4.2GHz. Lastly, the 2950X’s specs include 16-cores and 32-threads running at a base clock speed of 3.1Ghz.

The HWBOT database also potentially reveals two different TDPs for AMD's second run HEDT CPUs. While both the Ryzen Threadripper 2970X and 2990X are both listed with a monstrous 250W TDP, the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X is rated at a surprisingly efficient 125W. Comparatively, the outgoing Ryzen Threadripper 1950X ran with a much more demanding 180W design.

When AMD announced Ryzen 2nd Generation, the company had promised 11% lower power draw with its new 12nm Zen+ architecture, which rang true in our Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X review. So, it looks like Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation will reap the same efficiency benefits as its mainstream processor cohorts.

Mo’ cores, mo’ money

In another tiny related leak, Videocardz spotted a CanadaComputers listing for the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX for CAD$2,399 (about $1,840, £1,400, AU$2,490). This pricing pretty much lines up with the €1,509 (around $1,700, £1,300, AU$2,300) German pricing we saw for the same rumored processor just a month ago.

What is interesting is the Canadian listing comes sporting a new “WX” suffix rather than just the “X” we’ve seen thus far in reports and the previous generation of Ryzen Threadripper processors.

The retail listing and Videocardz don't make any special call out to this new naming scheme, so it may just be a minor change in the grand scheme of things.

Intel competing Cascade Lake-X or Coffee Lake X HEDT chip remains to a mystery

Via Wccftech