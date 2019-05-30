Netflix UK subscriptions are getting more expensive

Netflix has confirmed that its raising subscription prices by up to 20% for UK customers.

According to The Guardian the cost of a Standard plan is set to rise by £1 to £8.99, while a Premium plan is increasing by £2 to £11.99. There's good news for Basic plan subscribers though – that price remains unchanged at £5.99 per month.

The Basic plan gives you access to all of Netflix's TV shows and films in standard definition, and limits you to watching on one device at a time.

The next step up from that is the Standard plan, which gives you HD 1080p streams, and allows you to watch on two devices at any one time. Finally, you have the Premium subscription package, which lets you watch on up to four devices concurrently, as well as giving you access to Netflix's growing 4K, HDR library of films and shows.

Increased competition

Netflix says that new customers will pay the increased prices immediately, while the company's existing 10 million UK users will see the higher costs being rolled out "over the coming weeks".

The price hike shouldn't come as a huge surprise to anyone who's been following the price changes in the US, which came earlier this year.

The streaming behemoth's increased pricing comes ahead of the launch of Disney Plus, which is set to host a huge number of Disney-owned and Disney-produced films and shows, including titles from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

The service is due to launch in the US on November 12, 2019, and we're expecting it to come at around the same time for UK customers – although Disney is yet to confirm an official UK release date.

At just $5.99 per month (around £4.60 based on current conversion rates), it's set to undercut even Netflix's cheapest plan. Will Disney Plus eclipse Netflix now that the world's biggest streaming platform has raised it's prices? Only time will tell, but the news means there's sure to be a lot of unhappy UK customers who are wondering how to cancel a Netflix subscription.

Via The Guardian