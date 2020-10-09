Moto G 5G Plus is now cheaper than we've ever seen - and it's below £200

Motorola phones are always heavily discounted around sales periods, and this year's Amazon Prime Day is now different with the Moto G 5G Plus getting a third knocked off its price days ahead of the big event.

The Moto G 5G Plus isn't all that old, and it's the first G series handset to get the coveted next-gen connectivity features. We gave it four stars in our recent review citing its long-lasting battery and snappy processor as two of the key highlights.

You can get the handset for the reduced price at Carphone Warehouse in the UK right now. We've seen it go slightly lower on Amazon earlier today, but it seems that deal is now sold out.

Moto G 5G Plus deals:

Moto G 5G Plus: £299.99 £199.99 at Carphone Warehouse

While this handset was slightly cheaper earlier today on Amazon at £196, this is still an incredible saving from Carphone Warehouse. Save £100 on the G 5G Plus and you'll get a phone with long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity all in one place.

View Deal

Motorola phones are prone to getting discounts during sales periods, so if there is another handset from the company that you've been looking at you may want to wait until Prime Day or even Black Friday for other discounts.

Visiting from outside the UK? Check out today's best Motorola G 5G Plus deals below for your area.