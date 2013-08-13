Thinner iPad 5, iPad mini with Retina out later this year?

All rumours point to a thinner iPad and a better screen for the mini...

While a September 10 reveal for the iPhone 5S has been all but officially confirmed, a new report has sources confirming that a thinner iPad and an iPad mini with a higher screen resolution will be "unveiled later".

News of the next generation iPhone, iPad and iPad mini has been leaking all over the place, and neither of these two rumours from Bloomberg are new.

It is expected, however, that the unveiling will happen in October, following Apple's pattern last year with two separate events for the iPhone and iPad.

Looking thinner and clearer

Bloomberg's report seemingly also confirmed the leaked images of a thinner iPad casing, with a bezel design more in line with the iPad mini.

Reports from earlier today also indicated a lighter and thinner iPad 5 and an iPad Mini 2 sporting a Retina display.

With no firm confirmations, however, the iPad mini with Retina may only be a product refresh rather than the iPad mini 2, which was rumoured to have been pushed back to a 2014 release.