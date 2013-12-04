Sky Go lands on Android tablets just in time for Christmas

If you'd been looking at buying a new Android tablet but had been held back by the lack of an Sky Go app, you're in luck.

Sky Go has been available on Android phones for a while, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 and the Sony Xperia Tablet Z missing out until now.

That means good news for those getting a new tablet on the big day; you can now avoid the reruns of Jason and the Argonauts or Madagascar.

Phew...

Not all Android tablets will be supported however, with a need for at least a 7-inch screen and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or above.

Asus' first Transformer Pad (TF101) and the Amazon's Kindle Fire tablets will certainly be missing out then, but the Sky says the "vast majority of Android tablets" will be covered including the new Nexus 7, Tesco Hudl and Galaxy Note 8.0.

A 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection is needed (so you can watch whilst out and about), as well as a Sky subscription. Sky Go has 57 channels on offer, including Dave and MTV, 6 Sky Sports and 11 movie channels.

Finally, a good excuse to hide away from all the awful party games. "I'm just playing with my present Grandma, honest."