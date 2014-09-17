Nvidia opens pre-orders for its LTE Shield gaming tablet

The best gaming tablet, now with added 4G

Nvidia's given its gaming-focused Shield tablet a connectivity boost in the form of 4G LTE, as well as bumping the storage capability.

And you'll have it in time for Christmas.

Read more: HP Omen X Emperium

The graphics company has put the 32GB 4G version of its 7-inch tablet up for pre-order today at the not-unreasonable price of £299.99. It'll land in your sweaty gaming hands on September 30.

Unfortunately, that price doesn't include the Shield Wireless Controller, which will set you back a further £50.

Living the stream

The original Shield slate dropped back in July, complete with Nvidia's 192-core Tegra K1 processor and the ability to stream PC games directly from the desktop.

Like its predecessor, the 4G model carries the same home-grown processor, backed by 2GB of RAM, and will also let you use the integrated Twitch support to broadcast your virtual exploits online.

You'll need to hook yourself up to a data tariff to take advantage of the new connectivity. But since Nvidia's LTE Shield ships unlocked, you've got your choice of carrier.