New iPad apps: which are Retina Display-ready?

The new iPad 3 is out today, and developers around the world are getting busy updating their apps to make the most of the new tablet's high-resolution Retina Display.
Third-party developers have had short notice to polish up their apps to make the most of the new iPad 3's eye-catching display, but there are plenty for new owners to get their teeth (fingers) into.
Apple's own apps have already been updated, and we noted their increase in size – Keynote has gone from 115MB to 327MB, while iMovie has ballooned from just 70MB to a massive 404MB.
iPad 3 apps ahoy
Apple has confirmed that the following apps will be new iPad Retina Display-ready today:
ABC Player
AIM for iPad
Another Monster at the End of This Book
Art Authority
Barefoot World Atlas
Calcbot
The Daily
Day One
Diamond Dash
Dwellable
The Early Edition 2
Echofon
Evernote
Evernote Peek
Flight Control Rocket
Foosball HD
Galaxy on Fire 2 HD
Grace
Incredibooth
Infinity Blade II
iStopMotion for iPad
Joining Hands
Kindle
Labyrinth 2 HD
Martha Stewart Cookies
Mass Effect Infiltrator
Mint
MLS MatchDay 2012
Modern Combat 3
NBA GameTime
NYTimes for iPad
Order & Chaos Online
Quotes Folder
Readability
Real Racing 2 HD
Redfin
Reeder for iPad
SketchBook Pro for iPad
Skitch
Sky Gamblers: Air Supremacy
Solar Walk
Soundcloud
Star Walk for iPad
StockTouch
TouchGrind BMX
Trulia
Tweetbot for iPad
Twitter
Twitterrific
Vimeo
In addition to those, Facebook, Flipboard, Roambi Analytics, Roambi Flow and Wired are all expected to be new iPad Retina Display-ready in the next day.Umming and ahhing about getting a new tablet? Our full new iPad 3 review should help you make up your mind.
