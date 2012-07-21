Google Nexus 7 16GB tablet sold out on Play Store

Google appears to have sold out of the £199 ($249) Nexus 7 16GB tablet.

The ASUS-built 7-inch slate went on sale to great acclaim last week but is now listed as 'coming soon' on the Google Play Store page in the US and the UK.

Interested customers can register to be notified via email when the device becomes available once again.

The £159 ($199) 8GB device, also loaded with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, is still available to order, with a shipping date of 3-5 days.

Limited availability

The uptake of the company's first Google-branded tablet has been extremely strong.

The tablet sold-out at many retail locations on the first day and Google's own online portal has been struggling to keep up with the demand.

This will surely please Google executives. There's nothing quite like limited availability to push the demand of tech.

Just ask Apple; it has been using the same tactic to boost the mystique of its gadgets for years.

Via: TheVerge