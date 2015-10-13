Toshiba quick to the draw with Wacom-equipped DynaPad

Toshiba is looking to out-Surface the Surface Pro 4 with the DynaPad, a Windows 10-powered tablet aimed at budding artists and anyone seeking a thin-and-light 2-in-1.

Described in a company blog post by Microsoft devices guru Terry Myerson as a "powerful note-taking device", the the DynaPad comes with a Wacom Active Electrostatistics (ES) TruPen toting 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. It's so accurate that you don't have to alter your natural writing style, according to Toshiba.

Made up of a tablet part and a keyboard dock, the DynaPad features a 12-inch 1,920 x 1,280 pixel-resolution display that gives you a little extra horizontal space than regular Full HD. It also boasts palm-rest rejection tech which helps you avoid accidentally mashing the display when doodling.

Toshiba has bundled several note-taking aps used for scribbling notes, resizing images or inputting text. They include TruNote, TruCapture, TruRecorder, TruNote Clip and TruNote Share. The company hasn't confirmed the DynaPad's specs yet, but we reckon it's probably Intel's space-saving, power-sipping Core M chip tucked away inside.

The Toshiba DynaPad will be available in the US and Europe early 2016, with pricing yet to be confirmed.