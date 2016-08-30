Could Acer unleash a monster gaming laptop with a 21-inch curved screen?

How big can a laptop get? Usually, they don't venture past the 17-inch mark, but an incoming offering from Acer certainly puts the 'desktop' into desktop replacement notebook – it's a 21-inch model.

Yes, according to that ever-flowing fountain of rumors, DigiTimes, Acer has a 21-inch gaming laptop in the pipeline which will try to differentiate itself from the pack not only by going for high-end components and a supersized screen, but that display will also be curved for better immersion when it comes to your games (or indeed movies).

A curved display on a laptop? How does that work? The report states that the notebook chassis has been specially designed to fit with the curved screen, but doesn't elaborate any further than that.

We'll be interested to see how Acer engineers pull this feat off, to say the least, and whether the base of the device will have some kind of curve in order to fit – although that could have obvious issues for the keyboard (which incidentally is a mechanical keyboard, and that will be pleasing to gamers; but not if it's shaped like a humpback bridge).

Power crazy

The tech spec sounds almost as wild as the design, with the notebook boasting dual discrete graphics cards, four SSDs, more than five cooling fans, and a pair of 330W power supply units. The latter seems pretty crazy for a notebook, as does the whole concept on some levels, so for now we're taking this one with a healthy dose of skepticism. It's possible there has been something misheard on the grapevine, or mistranslated somewhere!

But color us extremely interested to see confirmation of this notebook and exactly how it'll work. It goes without saying, though, that it won't be the most portable of laptops, and as for battery life – we won't even go there.

The same DigiTimes report further mentions a new notebook from Asus which is also larger-than-life, although not quite such a behemoth at 18-inches. The Asus effort will go with a GeForce GTX 10 graphics card and will offer a sonic treat in the form of a 'top-notch stereo system'. But there's no curved screen here…

Via: Hexus