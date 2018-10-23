Misfit Vapor 2 is official with sports GPS and Google Pay support

After some consistent leaks, we now have official word on Misfit's new smartwatch and it's called the Vapor 2. It sports a slightly different design to the first generation device, plus there's some new tech inside here too.

The Misfit Vapor 2 comes with built-in GPS, unlike the original Vapor, as well as NFC support so you'll be able to make mobile payments using Google Pay.

The Vapor 2 also comes in two separate sizes with both 41mm and 46mm stainless steel case options depending on how large or small you want your watch to be.

A choice

Each size of the device comes in nine different design combinations (we know the body of the watch is black, gold or silver) as well as a variety of strap options including metal chain link, leather and silicone. You can see all nine design combinations below.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

It's also swim-proof, so you can take this in the pool to track your exercise without worrying about ruining it.

There's an AMOLED display on the front of the device, but we don't currently know the exact screen size for either device. You will get 328 pixels per inch, which should be as clear as it was on the first generation of the company's smartwatch.

The bad news is it uses an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chipset. Considering Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 3100 chipset, that may mean the watch isn't as snappy as some top-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch 4.

We won't know that for sure until we've tested it though, and we don't currently know how much RAM the Vapor 2 is using. There's 4GB of storage onboard for when you want to connect Bluetooth headphones and listen to music.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The watch comes running the latest Wear OS software and it'll be compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.3 or later as well as Android devices with 4.4 software or higher onboard.

The Misfit Vapor 2 release date is currently unclear but the company claims it's coming "soon" so we have our fingers crossed we'll have one to officially test in the coming weeks.

Misfit has set the price to $249.99 (about £190, AU$350) but we don't currently know the official price for the UK or Australia or whether it'll be coming to those markets either.