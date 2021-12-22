Microsoft reportedly added over $6,300 worth of games to Xbox Game Pass in 2021

Audio player loading…

Xbox Game Pass reportedly received $6,317.35 (around £4,780 / AU$8,823) worth of new games in 2021, which is a staggering figure when you consider a year’s subscription to Microsoft’s service only costs $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$80.

The total cost of new Xbox Game Pass titles was determined by The Loadout, which calculated the value of every title that was added to Xbox Game Pass on console and PC during the course of 2021, based on the games’ listings on the Microsoft Store.

The Loadout’s report also determined what was the best month for Xbox Game Pass in terms of value, which happened to be March 2021. March saw several Bethesda Game Studio titles hit the service, including The Evil Within 2 and Rage, which amounted to $964.67 alone (around £730 / AU$1,347).

The month which added the least value was April 2021, with the games totaling $330.91. Still, when you consider a month’s subscription to Xbox Game Pass is $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$15.95, it’s hardly a paltry sum.

Of course, to benefit from every game that’s been added to the Xbox and PC library, you’ll need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is more expensive than the standard subscription, but you’ll still only pay $119.88 for an entire year - which is still nowhere near the value of the titles added this year. A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also comes with various other perks, too, like access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and exclusive in-game rewards.

Analysis: Xbox Game Pass is phenomenal value

You’re probably sick of hearing it by now, but there really isn’t a better deal than Xbox Game Pass right now. The sheer breadth of titles is one thing, but seeing the total cost of every game that’s been added this year alone makes it abundantly clear the incredible savings that subscribers get to enjoy.

Xbox Game Pass has included some superb titles this year as well, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Psychonauts 2. Buying these titles alone at full price would far exceed the price of a year’s subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is why many people probably have Xbox Game Pass in the first place; you get every one of Microsoft’s first-party titles on day one.

If you’ve been perturbed by the fact Xbox Game Pass technically only lets users “rent” titles, it can be easy to forget that any game that hits the service is also available to buy digitally and with a 20% discount to boot. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also enjoy 10% off DLC, too.

If you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X and don't already subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, perhaps this new information will convince you. Right now, a month's subscription only costs $1 / £1 too.