McAfee and Dell team up to protect consumers from growing cyber threats

At CES 2019, McAfee announced that it would extend its collaboration with PC hardware giant Dell to provide pre-installed security software for its PCs and laptops.

Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase a new PC or laptop will also have the option to protect all of their devices with McAfee by installing the company's cross-device software on their smartphones and tablets.

The tactics used by cybercriminals continue to evolve and according to recent McAfee Labs data, three to four new pieces of malware are identified every second.

As a result, consumers need to use proper security protection to help minimise the risk of having their sensitive personal information compromised.

Cross-device security

Executive Vice President of the consumer business group at McAfee, Terry Hicks explained the reasoning behind its continued collaboration with Dell, saying:

“As cybercriminals’ become more sophisticated and pervasive, it is more important than ever to have active security on devices from the start. Our extended collaboration with Dell provides users with cross-device security software that helps them protect what matters most.”

McAfee cross-device software will come pre-installed on all Dell Inspirion, XPS, Vostro and G-Series laptops globally with either a 30-day or 1-year subscription depending on country of purchase. Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase Alienware, OptiPlex, Latitude or Precision systems will have the option of adding a free 30-day subscription or purchasing a 1-year subscription.

McAfee also announced that its security software is installed on over 500m systems worldwide.