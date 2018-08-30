Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker brings balanced sound to rocking ears

Marshall Headphones has announced the Kilburn II, an update of its bestselling Kilburn speaker . Marshall claims the Kilburn II is the “loudest speaker in its class with a clear midrange, deep bass and extended high”.

Designed for music lovers on the move, the Kilburn II offers 20 hours of listening on a single charge, and has a quick-charge option that allows users to fully recharge the battery in just 2.5 hours.

Multi-directional sound with back-firing tweeters ensures the sound quality is solid and balanced even if you're in the middle of a festival campsite.

Life on the road

The Kilburn II is more durable than its predecessor, with rugged corner caps, a microphone-style grille, and an IPX2 Rating , which means it’s resistant to dripping water. The new speaker also comes with a guitar-inspired handle for easy transportation – a nod to Marshall’s live music heritage.

The Bluetooth APTX enabled speaker has a 30ft wireless range and an option for multiple hosts – this means that two people can connect to it at the same time (no more fighting over the AUX cable at parties).

Best known for its guitar amps, Marshall has spent the last few years experimenting with headphones and speakers, holding its own against more established audio companies. Recent products include the Marshall Major III Bluetooth Headphones , the multi room Marshall Acton , and the Marshall Stockwell .

The Marshall Kilburn II will be available to buy from August 30, priced at $299 (£269 / 406 AUD).