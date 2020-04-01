Lots of the major UK shops just relaxed their buying restrictions

Due to Covid panic-buying concerns, lots of supermarkets introduced buying restrictions to stop people purchasing too many of certain items, thus ensuring more people got their share. However it seems like lots of these same supermarkets have now dropped certain restrictions.

As reported by the BBC, certain UK supermarkets including Asda, Aldi, Morrisons and Waitrose are now letting you buy more of previously-restricted items.

Waitrose, for example, will no longer restrict how much fresh food you can buy, as is Asda for fruit and veg, and Aldi is completely removing limits on buying of most items, with only select items like anti-bacterials and alcohol still limited.

Morrisons is proving a little more coy with its changes, simply bumping up the max items you can buy on restricted goods from three to four. This, apparently is to encourage people to donate the extra goods to food banks, though it remains to be seen if this is a rather optimistic goal.

Other supermarkets, at time of writing, have no changed their buying limitations, so shops like Co-Op, Tesco, Sainsburys and Lidl retain their previous rules.

Still, while most shops have massive queues outside (especially in busy areas), it can be hard to buy what you need regardless of shopping limits. That's why we've written a guide on which online grocery and meal delivery services have slots this week.