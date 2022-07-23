Marvel Cinematic Universe at SDCC 2022 live blog: Follow the mega panel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

San Diego Comic Con 2022 has been in full swing for two days now, but the main event begins in the next two hours when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will take to the stage in Hall H to discuss what the next steps for the comic book juggernaut are going to be.

Among the expected announcements are some details on the MCU Phase 4 slate, particularly the up and coming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We've already rounded up six things we'd like to see from the panel, including plans for Phase 5 superhero flicks and Disney Plus TV offerings, but we await to see what we actually get.

The panel kicks off in Hall H at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Those based in the UK, India, and Australia can tune in on Sunday, July 24 at 1 AM BST / 5:30 AM IST / 10 AM AEST.

Stick with us as we follow all the events from Hall H...