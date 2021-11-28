Cyber Monday Xbox live blog: restocks, games and accessories

Refresh

(Image credit: The Coalition) Another of the best Xbox Series X/S games around is on offer at Walmart right now as part of Cyber Monday Xbox deals. Gears 5 is $9.99 at Walmart right now, saving you $50 on its RRP. Those in the UK can pick up Gears 5 for just £5 at BT (the lowest price we've seen to date). Gears 5 is an excellent game whether you play it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S but, thanks to Xbox Series X optimization, the experience on Microsoft's flagship console is easily the best. On Xbox Series X, Gears 5’s campaign has significantly reduced loading times, both gameplay and cutscenes run at 4K at 60fps, while ray-traced screen space global illumination massively improves the campaign’s visual fidelity. In addition, multiplayer runs at up to 120fps at 4K - making the game more responsive than ever. I've personally found that 120fps paired with the Xbox Series X’s Dolby Atmos audio support makes for an extremely immersive and smooth gameplay experience.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Are you on the lookout for more Xbox controllers, but aren't interested in the premium options we posted earlier? Then you'll be glad to know that Walmart has discounted a bunch of Xbox Wireless Controllers to $49 - resulting in a savings of roughly $15. These controllers come in a range of colors, including Pulse Red, Electric Volt and Shock Blue, and will work on both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Mohd Syis Zulkipli) If you're not a fan of Fortnite or Rocket League, then the previous Xbox Series S bundle I posted may not be your cup of tea. Luckily, I have an alternative - unfortunately, though, it's only available in the UK (sorry US folk). Right now, UK gamers can pick up an Xbox Series S with a three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months Subscription) for £282.98 at Amazon right now. Earlier in this live blog, I advocated for every Xbox owner to pick up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as its such brilliant value and is easily the king of gaming subscriptions right now. It is worth noting, however, that this is a full-price bundle. Purchasing these products separately costs the same as the bundle price Amazon is selling it for. It's not technically a 'deal' then, but it's a bit more convenient.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Natanael Ginting) While Xbox Series X stock is pretty much non-existent in the US right now (well, until Walmart's restock on Cyber Monday), those in the UK can get their hands on the coveted console at Argos right now - which appears to have quite a bit of stock. The Xbox Series X is £449.99 at Argos, and has been available for a few days now. We may not be seeing a discount on the flagship Xbox console but, to be honest, given gamers in the US are struggling to even get hands on one, I'm not too fussed about that. Especially as I'm not seeing any other UK retailers with stock right now.

(Image credit: EA / Hazelight Studios) Have you been looking for a discount on an excellent couch co-op Xbox game to play with a loved one? Then look no further. Right now, the wonderful It Takes Two is just $19.99 at Amazon US and £16.99 at Very in the UK. EA Hazelight's heartwarming, family-friendly game about divorce (yes, you read that right) sits proudly on our best Xbox Series X games list - and for good reason. It Takes Two is a fun, tongue-in-cheek adventure that will provide hours of entertainment for both gamers and non-gamers alike (I played it with my non-gamer boyfriend and he had a blast). Taking elements from a variety of different games and intertwining them a rom-com-like narrative, It Takes Two has something for everyone - even kids. It's worth noting this game can only be played in co-op (either online or couch), but comes with a Friend's Pass allowing you to invite an online friend to join your adventure, even if they don't own the full game.

(Image credit: Future) If you've got a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S then you'll probably find pretty quickly that the console's internal storage gets used up very quickly thanks to all your lovely (but chunky) new Xbox games. Fortunately, unlike with some consoles (cough, PS5, cough) expanding the internal storage of an Xbox Series X/S is extremely easy, as all you have to do is pop a Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card in the dedicated slot at the back of the console. Unfortunately, though, this card is pretty pricey and, because Seagate's card is the only compatible expansion card for Xbox Series X/S, you can't exactly shop around for an alternative. Fortunately, though, there is currently £35 off the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card at Amazon UK right now, so you can pick it up for (a slightly more digestible) £184.99. Right now, I'm not seeing a similar deal in the US, but if I do spot one then I will make sure to update this liveblog with the details.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Are you looking for a new Xbox game to really sink your teeth into? Then it's worth considering picking up Far Cry 6, which is currently $35 at Walmart (save $20) and £39.99 at Amazon UK (save £18). Is Far Cry 6 the best game of the year? Honestly, no. It's pretty mediocre, in my opinion. But considering it was only released last month and provides hours upon hours of content, picking it up for a $20/£18 discount is pretty decent - plus it works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. In our Far Cry 6 review, TechRadar Staff Writer Rhys Wood said: "Far Cry 6 is the latest and quite possibly the greatest in Ubisoft’s long-running open-world shooter series. The island of Yara is a beautiful, dangerous place to explore, loaded with secrets and objectives that are actually worth hunting down this time. It’s still best enjoyed in small doses, however, as Ubisoft’s tendency to fill every inch of the map with side objectives persists." Clearly, Rhys enjoyed it more than I did, so, if you're still on the fence, I advise checking out his full review to see if Far Cry 6 sounds like it's up your street.

(Image credit: Future) You know that embarrassing moment when you have some friends come around to play an Xbox couch co-op game like Overcooked, only to realize you don't have enough controllers for everyone. "Sorry, Jess, you're going to share a controller with Matt". Well, the best way to avoid this kind of situation is to have a stash of Xbox gamepads at the ready. Fortunately, there are currently plenty of Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals on some premium game pads - so maybe give the guests the standard and keep the fancy ones for yourself. The fantastic Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is currently $139.99 on the official Microsoft store, saving you $40. I've personally used the Series 2 and can say it's the best Xbox controller on the market, working on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It just feels premium, heavier than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller and with plenty of customization options. But the Series 2 is expensive. The Razer Wolverine Ultimate though, is also discounted, and is a more budget-friendly alternative if you want to get serious with your Xbox controller but don't want to fork out over $100 for the Elite Series 2. Discounted from 159.99 to $99.99 at Best Buy, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate features interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pad, button remapping and hair-trigger settings to fully customize the controller for your comfort. You can't go wrong with either of these controllers.

If you're on the hunt for a discount on one of the best Xbox Series X headsets then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon in the US has discounted the EPOS H3 headset by $12, bringing the price down from $99.99 to a more digestible $87. The EPOS H3 is a comfortable and sleek all-rounder headset that works on Xbox Series X/S, but is also compatible with PS5, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. In our EPOS H3 review, we said: "The EPOS H3 is an extremely comfortable headset that delivers well-balanced and detailed sound. Though it’s primarily designed for gaming, we found ourselves reaching for the H3’s to listen to our favorite songs, which is a testament to just how great they sound. If you’re looking for a wired headset that delivers in every area that matters – audio quality, comfort and crystal-clear communication – the EPOS H3 won’t let you down." Sounds pretty good, right? (get it?)

(Image credit: Double Fine) Psychonauts 2 is my personal Game of the Year. Sure, the combat is a bit clunky, but it's a brilliant tongue-in-cheek (but evocative) adventure platformer that will have you cackling one minute and then welling up the next. Fortunately, this Psychonauts 2 digital code is $30 off at Walmart right now, so you can pick it Double Fine's excellent game for just $29.99. Absolute bargain, in my opinion. What's more, this code will work on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles so, even if you upgrade later, you can still play it.

(Image credit: Microsoft) OK, this may not technically be a Cyber Monday-only deal but it's still pretty sweet. New subscribers can currently get their first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1/£1 at Microsoft right now. Microsoft's Netflix-style gaming subscription service has proven to be fantastic value for money over the past few years as the library continues to grow with new releases and old favourites added every few weeks. Personally, I think it's the best gaming subscription out there right now. With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you get (deep breath) access to over 100 games in the Xbox Game Pass library on both PC and console, access to first-party Xbox games which land in the library on day one, access to Xbox cloud gaming, exclusive member discounts and deals and Xbox Live Gold included, which grants access to online multiplayer and offers a handful of free games to download and keep each month. Let's break down each of these elements. For a start, the Xbox Game Pass library is heaving with games to play, from Xbox 360 games to the latest Xbox exclusives, and new games are constantly being added to it. What's more, it grants access to EA Play titles like FIFA 21 and Knockout City. However, the biggest draw of the Xbox Game Pass library is that new Xbox first-party titles land on it on day one. That means when Halo Infinite arrives in just a few weeks, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will immediately be able to play it as part of their subscription. Once your $1/£1 month ends an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yearly subscription is around £139.99 / $194.59 (though three month and monthly subscriptions are available). That may appear quite pricey, but it's actually good value when you consider a new Xbox first-party release on its own, such as Halo, costs around $60/£50. My advice? If you've got an Xbox then Game Pass Ultimate is an absolutely essential purchase.