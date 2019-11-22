Philips Hue smart lights are super cheap in stellar Black Friday deal

If you're building a connected home ecosystem, top of your list should be some smart lights – and perhaps the best way to get started is by delving into the Philips Hue range of smart lightbulbs, lamps, and switches.

Buying Philips Hue lights can be quite expensive; happily, Amazon's Black Friday sale has seen prices drop, in some cases to their lowest ever, making it cheap than ever to kit out your home with super smart lighting solutions.

You can now get the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Ambience Starter Kits for just £69.99; that's a saving of 40% and the lowest price we've ever seen. You'll need to be quick though, this is a limited deal that will end today (November 22) at midnight.

Today's best Philips Hue deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit: £149.99 £69.99 at Amazon

This is an outstanding Black Friday deal from Amazon – for just under £70 you're getting a Philips Hue bridge and three colour/white bulbs. Ends midnight November 23.

View Deal

You can choose between different bulb cap types, and while you can choose to add a smart button or dimmer switch, this will cost you extra.

With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can control your Philips Hue lightbulbs using your voice – as long as you have a compatible smart speaker like the Amazon Echo (2019) or the Google Nest Hub Max.

Not in the UK? Check out our best Philips Hue prices below: