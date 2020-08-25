LG TVs finally get BBC News and iPlayer – but other key apps are still missing

LG TVs in the UK are finally getting back missing BBC apps, including iPlayer, BBC News, and BBC Sport – correcting their absence after LG failed to renew its deal with Freeview Play for its 2020 TVs.

A press release from the manufacturer stated that “LG Electronics UK is pleased to announce that all BBC streaming apps are now live across its range of 2020 TVs. The BBC iPlayer app will automatically appear in the webOS launcher bar from this week, and BBC News and Sport apps will be available for download via the LG Content Store.”

We’re told that the update will come to every 2020 LG TV, including both OLED and LCD models – though a handful of UK catchup apps, such as ITV Hub, All 4, and My5 are still missing in action from the webOS smart TV platform.

Playing catchup

Freeview Play usually comes as standard on LG TVs in the UK, or at least it has in previous years. There seems to have been some kind of hiccup this year, though, with 2020 models launching without support for the Freeview Play app – which collates UK catchup apps and live TV in one handy place.

A rep for LG told us that “LG are currently in discussion with other streaming apps to bring them to 2020 LG TVs and we will update in due course.”

We expect it’s in everyone’s interest to bring other apps to UK viewers eventually, though it’s fortunate that the issue hasn’t interfered with older LG TV models – meaning those of you who bought a set from LG in 2019 still have access to the full suite of catchup apps.

It’s not the only misstep around app support this year, with Panasonic TVs still lacking support for the Disney Plus streaming service, though we also expect that to be amended in the coming months.

