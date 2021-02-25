Leicester vs Slavia Prague live stream: how to watch Europa League online anywhere

Having played out a somewhat uneventful first leg last week at the Eden Arena, Leicester and Slavia Prague will both be looking to show more attacking prowess in this second leg at the King Power Stadium. Follow our guide to catch all the action - here's how to watch a Leicester vs Slavia Prague live stream and watch the Europa League match wherever you are right now.

Hosting Czech opposition for the first time, the Foxes come into the match off the back of an impressive 2-1 victory away at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Leicester vs Slavia Prague live stream Date: Thursday, February 25 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester (England) Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / CBS All Access (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Slavia, who could only draw away at Teplice, are winless in all five of their visit to England, their most recent a narrow 4-3 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in April 2019. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side have won just one of their last seven matches in European completion, losing four of their last five.

Leicester have suffered a blow in the run-up to tonight's game, with will key midfielder James Maddison declared unavailable due to a hip problem. James Justin, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana also remain sidelined for the home side, with Kelechi Iheanacho banned.

Defender Tomas Holes, will meanwhile be missing for the visitors after picking up an injury during the first leg. Read on as we explain all the ways you can watch Leicester vs Slavia Prague online today and get a Europa League live stream from anywhere.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Europa League online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Leicester vs Slavia Prague live stream: how to watch Europa League 2021 match in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Europa League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online, including this game. It's being shown on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE Leicester vs Slavia Prague Europa League live stream in the US

As with the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League is being exclusively shown on CBS in the US, which is available through basis cable packages, as well as the network's All Access streaming service - which offers a FREE 1-week trial. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of Europa League soccer is also usually available in the US via channels like TUDN and Univision. While premium networks, you can get them without cable using a cord cutting service like fuboTV - try a free fuboTV trial today to see if it's right for you. Today's Leicester vs Slavia Prague clash kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT for US soccer fans.

How to watch the Leicester vs Slavia Prague Europa League: FREE live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Europa League matches are being broadcast by ever-growing sports streaming service DAZN. The channel is set to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Leicester vs Slavia Prague game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get Europa League and Champions League soccer, but also every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, making DAZN a great option for the all-around sports fan. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Leicester vs Slavia Prague Europa League soccer in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is once again home to the Europa League soccer action this season, making it the place to head for this match. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Friday, February 26. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch the Leicester vs Slavia Prague Europa League online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sport and the network will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition throughout the competition, including this clash. Sky Sport 3 is the channel to head to, with coverage beginning five minutes before kick-off at 8.55am NZDT on Friday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League, showing the biggest matches throughout the 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Leicester vs Slavia Prague set for 1.30am IST in the early hours of Friday morning.