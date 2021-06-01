Lebara's SIM only deals start from an impressive £2.50 a month with this code

When it comes to SIM only deals, there are a lot of cheap offers out there but right now, Lebara has taken the spot of the cheapest provider for your next SIM plan.

Across its full range of deals, Lebara is offering 50% off the price for the first 3 months. That means you can pay as little as £2.50 a month - the UK's cheapest SIM plan price.

While that price is limited to the first 3 months, Lebara works on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave after the discounted 3 months and not have to see your price rise at any point.

To get this discount, you simply need to enter the code TECH21 at checkout. This works across all of Lebara's plans but we've picked out the best options below for you to consider.

Go big with unlimited data SIM only deals

These cheap SIM only deals in full:

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £2.50/pm for three months

When you use the code TECH21 at the checkout, you will only have to pay £2.50 each month for the first 3. That makes this the cheapest SIM plan around and it rewards you with 2GB of data. Even when the price goes back up to £5 a month, you will be hard pressed to find a cheaper option, especially without dropping the data cap lower than this.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £5/pm for three months

Jumping the costs up, this plan gets you 10GB of data for only £10 a month. Like the option above, the first 3 months are half price meaning you only spend £5 a month. Considering this is a 1-month rolling plan (like all of Lebara's SIMs) you can leave after the three months and not have to pay the higher costs at any point.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £17.50/pm for three months

With the discount applied, this is one of the cheapest costs out there for unlimited data. However, once the costs go back up to their full £35 a month costs, this becomes a pretty expensive option. If you don't mind committing to a longer contract, a deal with Three's £16 a month unlimited offer could be a better way to go.

View Deal

What's Lebara and what stands out about it?

Lebara specialises in cheap SIM plans, scoring its best value offers in the lower data regions.

All of its SIMs run on 1-month rolling plans, giving you the flexibility to leave at any time or change which plan you're on and Lebara promises no price rises during your contract.

Along with that, Lebara piggy-backs off the Vodafone network so you're getting reliable and fast speeds. You also get 100 international minutes to call 41 countries outside of the UK.