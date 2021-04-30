Lambo-beating Kia EV6 price, specs and pre-order dates revealed for UK

Kia has revealed pricing and technical specifications for its next fully electric car, the Kia EV6.

In the UK, the Kia EV6 price will start at £40,895 for the base, rear-wheel drive (RWD) EV6, and rise to £51,895 for the all-wheel drive EV6 GT-Line S.

Kia EV6 pre-reservations close at 22:59 BST on April 30 2021, with deliveries set to start from October 2021. For those not quick enough to pre-reserve an EV6, general orders will start from May 18, 2021.

From April 30 you'll be able to pre-order three models from the entry-level EV6 with RWD, to the mid-range EV6 GT-Line available in both RWD and AWD, to the range-topping (for now) EV6 GT Line S which also comes in RWD and AWD configurations.

However, for those looking for more power, the performance EV6 GT model will be available in the second half of 2022, delivering 577bhp via two electric motors and a 0-62mph time of 3.5 seconds - with the ability to beat a Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini in a drag race.

The EV6 pricing places it firmly against the Tesla Model 3, and likely the new Ioniq 5 from sister company Hyundai.

All EV6 models in the UK come with the long-range 77.4kWh battery which, Kia claims, should be good for up to 316 miles on a single charge, depending on spec and driving conditions. Plus, there's also 800V fast-charging, which can see the battery replenished from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Kia EV6

From £40,895 (RWD)

Pre-reserve until April 30, general orders from May 18, deliveries from October 2021

(Image credit: Kia)

The entry-level Kia EV6 comes with a suite of technology, including rear parking sensors, rain-sensing front wipers, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality, and Highway Driving Assist.

You'll also get 19-inch, diamond cut alloy wheels, vegan leather upholstery, ambient lighting, dual automatic air conditioning, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The real-wheel drive EV6 is powered by a 168kW motor which can produce 226bhp.

Kia EV6 GT-Line

From £43,895 (RWD) / £47,395 (AWD)

Pre-reserve until April 30, general orders from May 18, deliveries from October 2021

(Image credit: Kia)

Upgrade to the EV6 GT-Line and you'll the tech from the standard model above, plus additions such as GT-Line exterior and interior styling, front parking sensors, premium seats which can recline right back to a 'nap' mode when charging, wireless smartphone charger, and privacy glass.

The GT-Line also sees the introduction of vehicle-to-load support, allowing you to plug-in another device - such as a laptop, e-bike, or even another electric vehicle - and use the EV6 to charge it.

Available in both RWD (168kW / 226bhp) and AWD, the latter benefits from the inclusion of two electric motors which can produce a peak power output of 239kW (321bhp).

Kia EV6 GT-Line S

From £48,395 (RWD) / £51,895 (AWD)

Pre-reserve until April 30, general orders from May 18, deliveries from October 2021

(Image credit: Kia)

Opt for the GT-Line S variant of the Kia EV6 and you'll get even more tech goodies included, such as ventilated and heated front seats, heated outer rear seats, power tailgate, 14 speaker Meridian audio system, remote smart park assist and an augmented reality (AR) head-up display.

You'll also get larger, 20-inch wheels and enhanced blind-sport monitoring, highway assist and forward collision-avoidance systems.

Kia EV6 GT

From £58,295 (AWD)

Available second half of 2022

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Kia) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Kia) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Kia)

If you have the patience to wait until the second half of 2022, the Kia EV6 GT will offer you the firm's ultimate electric car performance package.

Utilizing a 160kW and 270 kW dual-motor drivetrain delivering 430kW / 557bhp, the EV6 GT has supercar-like speed, and its own additional set of features including 21-inch wheels, bucket seats, GT exterior styling, electronically-controlled suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, Drive Mode Integrated Control, and a battery heat pump.