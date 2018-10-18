Keep your images safe with Lexar's new fingerprint USB 3.0 drive

Whether you're looking to share your hi-res portfolio with a few trusted clients or want to keep important documents secure, Lexar could have the answer with the JumpDrive Fingerprint F35 USB 3.0 Flash Drive.

Lexar reckons it is one of the most secure USB 3.0 flash drives available, with the JumpDrive F35 using an ultra-fast fingerprint authentication that allows you to protect your data against unauthorized users.

Taking less than one second to authenticate, the F35 can save up to 10 fingerprint IDs, while transfer speeds can be up to 150MB/s. There's also an advanced 256-bit AES security solution for extra piece of mind.

Compatible with both PC and Mac operating systems, the JumpDrive F35 is available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities. Prices start at €29.99 (about £26 / $34.50, with the 256GB version setting you back €149.99 (£131 / $173).