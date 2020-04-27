Massive John Lewis sales: save up to 50% on cheap laptops, headphones, 4K TV deals and more

John Lewis sales are bringing luxury goods down to some of the best prices around right now, with cheap laptops, headphones, and 4K TV deals all available this week. Plus, you'll find plenty of discounts on John Lewis' home and garden range, clothing, and cookware as well. Whether you're looking to grab the latest tech for less, or you're spending lockdown by rejuvenating your home, there are deals for everyone in the latest John Lewis sales.

We're seeing some particularly good laptop and tablet deals, offering high performance computing with excellent flexibility for up to £300 off, with models including the Dell XPS laptop (available for £1,449), and Lenovo Yoga (£1,399). Or, if you're looking for big screen entertainment, you can also save up to £300 on a range of premium 4K TVs.

Elsewhere, we're seeing headphones and speakers discounted and available from just £19.95. You can also save up to 20% on a huge range of homeware items, stretching into bedding, garden furniture, cookware, and lighting among other departments. Meanwhile, menswear is 30% off right now, and womenswear is currently available for up to 50% off.

All of that means there are some mega-discounts to be found in the latest John Lewis sale, so be sure to head over before stock is depleted. You can also find all the best John Lewis online deals right here on TechRadar.

John Lewis Sale: the best offers today

John Lewis Sale: Tech

Cheap tablet and laptop deals available now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | From £429 £379 at John Lewis

The sleek and lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e offers a slimline profile with a more wallet-friendly set of specs under the hood. There's still plenty of power in here, however, with a Snapdragon 670 octa-core mobile CPU and a gorgeous Super AMOLED display. 64GB: £429 £364.65 | 128GB: £489 £439

View Deal

Asus C434TA 14-inch Chromebook | £599 £499 at John Lewis

With 128GB of storage space, 4GB RAM, and a Full HD touch display, this isn't your average cheap Chromebook. You're still spending £500 on this model, but saving £100 overall, so there are plenty of features included here to make your browser-based laptop experience shine. A thin-bezel display, compact chassis, and infinite flexibility, this Asus Chromebook makes the perfect mid-range laptop deal this week.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3-inch laptop | £1,599 £1,449 at John Lewis

The Dell XPS is one of the highest performing laptops on the market right now, and you can save £150 on this fantastic build at John Lewis. Not only is there a wealth of space in that 512GB SSD, but you're also getting 16GB RAM and a 10th Gen i7 processor to play with. And we haven't even mentioned the 4K display yet. This is a powerful laptop with the looks to match, and it won't last long at this price.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga S940 14-inch laptop | £1,699 £1,399.99 at John Lewis

This Lenovo Yoga is available for £300 off at John Lewis right now, bringing a fantastic 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and an 8th gen Intel i5 processor to boot. That's plenty of storage and multi-tasking power for heavier workloads that require more powerful programs. Plus, you're picking up a two-year guarantee with John Lewis, as well as £20 off Microsoft Office with code OFFICE20, £25 off Norton Security Platinum 2019 with code NORTON25, and 30% off a Microsoft Modern Mouse with code MOUSE30.

View Deal

4K TV deals at John Lewis

LG 43UM7500PLA 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £399 £369 at John Lewis

Coming in cheapest this week, you'll find the LG 7500PLA 4K TV at just £369 right now. If you're looking to upgrade from standard quality but don't want to break the bank, or fill the whole living room, this 43-inch model offers some fantastic features for less this week. You can also save £50 on this 55-inch 7510PLA model, now just £449 at John Lewis.

View Deal

Hisense H50U7BUK UHD HDR ULED 4K TV | £449 £399 at John Lewis

Hisense is renowned for its cheap 4K TV prices, but you can pick up an excellent display for even less right now. Even at £450, this 50-inch TV was coming in at a great price, so picking it up for under £400 in the latest John Lewis sales is an offer to take note of.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XG7093 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £519 £467.10 at John Lewis

You can save 10% on this Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV using promo code SONY10 at checkout. This is a stunning 55-inch set, with MotionFlow XR, a Triluminos display and X-Reality Pro technology for smooth refresh rates, excellent colour clarity, and dynamic upscaling of standard quality footage.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XF9005 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £799 £719.10 at John Lewis

Or, upgrade to this XF9005 model, also 10% off at John Lewis this week. You're picking up boosted upscaling processing, an incredible upgrade in colour reproduction, and a gorgeously sleek design. Use promo code SONY10 to see this price at checkout.

View Deal

Headphone and speaker deals

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless Bluetooth earbuds | £139.99 £99.99 at John Lewis

Now under £100, you can grab the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for just £99 at John Lewis this week. With premium sound quality and a comfortable design, Jabra's range of earbuds are well celebrated for their excellent fit and long battery life.

View Deal

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancelling headphones | £249 £199 at John Lewis

Save £50 on this set of Sony wireless headphones with noise cancellation and excellent battery life. Now down to just £199, you're picking up some premium features at a fantastic price tag. Not only is there powerful noise cancellation in here, but there's also an Adaptive Sound Control feature that automatically detects your activity and adjusts the level of cancellation to match your needs.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker | £248.95 £219.95 at John Lewis

The latest portable speaker to come from Bose's range, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ brings mighty audio to a compact, waterproof, and infinitely flexible speaker. Offering 360° sound, with 16 hour battery life, and hands-free functionality with your smartphone, there are plenty of features in this luxury speaker than make such a price cut well worth it.

View Deal

John Lewis Sale: Home

20% off selected home lines at John Lewis

From cookware to lighting, bedding to garden furniture, you'll find a particularly large range of homeware items on sale right now at John Lewis. If you're looking for a change of scenery, or as much of a change as you can get at the moment, head over to grab your bargains soon.

View Deal

20% off lighting at John Lewis

Bored of staring at the ceiling? Make it a little more interesting by mixing it up with these lighting deals from John Lewis. Whether you're after wall lights, touch lamps, free standing floor lamps, or ceiling fixtures, you'll find a great range of prices available this week.

View Deal

John Lewis sale: Womenswear

Up to 50% off womenswear at John Lewis

Dresses, coats and jackets, knitwear, bags, shoes, accessories, tops, trousers, and skirts are all included in this massive 50% off sale at John Lewis. But we all know we're heading straight to the loungewear section first.

View Deal

John Lewis Sale: Menswear