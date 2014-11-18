Tesco launches faster Wi-Fi service for visiting customers

Tesco is out to prove it can be a tech giant too

Tesco has announced that it's teamed up with BT to roll out free in-store Wi-Fi to its customers, replacing its previous O2 Wi-Fi service.

The BT-powered service is rolling out right away, and Tesco is hoping this will make downloading Clubcard vouchers much easier, not to mention that you'll now be able to check up on that recipe you should have written down before you left the house.

And for those that hate shopping, you can at least play Puzzle and Dragons while you're wheeling the trolley around. Everyone's a winner.