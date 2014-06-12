CityFibre to pour £30 million into creation of 20 'Gigabit Cities'

Infrastructure provider CityFibre has announced plans to roll out super-speedy fibre-optic networks across the UK, a move that will see the creation of 20 new 'Gigabit Cities'.

In a statement, CityFibre said that connections allowing for download speeds of up to 1Gbps will be available to more than 1 million homes, business and public sector sites across the country by 2016.

Only a handful of specialist ISPs currently offer such speeds.

Funding found

CityFibre said it secured £30 million funding to complete the move, which was approved by its board earlier this week. Of that, £16.5 million was raised from a recent IPO.

CityFibre recently announced plans of a joint venture with Sky and TalkTalk to roll-out fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks in York, Peterborough and Coventry. It will now begin an application process to determine which 10 cities are next in line for the roll-out.