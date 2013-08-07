Amazon UK looks to burn Steam with new games download store

A Far Cry from the old days of disc-based games

Amazon has expanded the reach of its digital software store to the UK, offering top Mac & PC games, as well as digital downloads for software like Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop.

The new games store, which was first whispered of back in 2011 and has been available in the US since 2009, looks set to do battle the

UK's digital gaming leader Steam

.

Up for grabs among 600 titles within the still-in-beta shopfront are AAA PC titles like the newly-rebooted Tomb Raider, Far Cry 3, Battlefield 3, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and SIM City.

Naturally, Mac OS X games are a little thinner on the ground, but both formats have access to a selection of free to play games.

Instant Photoshop

If gaming on your laptop or desktop device isn't your bag, there's also a large selection of computing software available to download, you know, for work and stuff.

The likes of Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, Norton AntiVirus software and Rosetta Stone language tuition is present within the store.

All game and software downloads will be available to use as soon as they're downloaded to the users PC, while Amazon will also store all relevant product keys in the customer's software library.

Via TechCrunch