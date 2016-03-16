Virgin Media admits defeat as it hangs up on SmartCall and Cloud services

Virgin Media has announced it will be stopping its Cloud services and calling app, SmartCall, on April 28.

Its SmartCall closure news page states the reason is simply down to competition, and more of its customers are choosing to use similar competitor products.

Whilst on the WebSpace side, Virgin has partnered with GoDaddy to offer users an alternative to the soon-to-be-defunct service.

In a statement given to techradar, Virgin Media said, "We are closing a range of Virgin Media Value Added Services from 28th April 2016. We apologise to customers who use these services and where possible have negotiated alternatives with globally recognised players in both the web and cloud spaces."