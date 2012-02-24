Twitter founder brands over-tweeting 'unhealthy'

You might think Twitter co-founder Biz Stone would be encouraging you to spend as much time twittering on as possible, but no – he's not keen on people spending too much time on the site.

He told attendees at a Montreal conference that spending hours tweeting non-stop is "unhealthy" – far better, Stone reckons, to pop in, grab some information then head on out.

"I like the kind of engagement where you go to the website and you leave because you've found what you are looking for or you found something very interesting and you learned something," said Stone.

"I think that's a much healthier engagement."

Tweet that

His comments came in response to Twitter users' accusation that the brevity-favouring network is too addictive, with users apparently spending up to 12 hours on the site at a time.

Twitter hasn't changed its stance since way back in 2010 when other co-founder Evan Williams said, "We have no interest in just increasing the time you spend on the Twitter site – if anything we'd like to decrease it."

Ah, it's like the opposite of Facebook. And in these days of push notifications and smartphones, why do you need to be spending all that time on Twitter non-stop anyway? We don't get it.

