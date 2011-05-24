Twitter buys Tweetdeck for a cool $40 million

Twitter has bought Tweetdeck for a reported $40 million, bringing the desktop application under its micro-blogging wing.

There have been weeks of rumour and speculation that Twitter was set to acquire Tweetdeck and now CNN Money has revealed the deal has gone through, with the folks behind Twitter paying for the app in cash and stock.

Twitter has been less than friendly with third-party apps recently. Changes to its API has made it much more difficult for new apps to get on board with Twitter.

Life is tweet

Quite what the impact of buying Tweetdeck will have on other third-party apps, but it will definitely improve Twitter's overall desktop experience.

This isn't the first third-party app Twitter has snapped up – it also bought Tweetie and turned it into the official Twitter app for the iPhone.

Although the deal looks to be set in stone, Twitter is yet to announce the buyout, explaining on its Twitter feed: "For all those who might be curious, we continue to not comment on rumors."