Twitter Analytics: chart your popularity soon

Twitter has started to invite users to try out its new analytics tool, which can drill into a Twitter account and mine it for data.

Twitter Analytics is a service which has been mooted for some time by the micro-blogging site and will be able to chart snippets of data from a Twitter feed, including how many mentions you have had in a specific time and how many followers you have gained and lost.

Analyse this

Twitter Analytics is probably not for the average person using the site. Most of us can track the handful of retweets we get by checking our history, but for companies it will be invaluable.

They will be able to understand which tweets work the best and use this to refine their social media message.

Although Twitter hasn't officially announced the tool – Mashable has got word it is happening – Evan Williams is set to talk at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco this week so expect him to show off the service.