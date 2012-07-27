Snooping accusations are false, says Skype

Skype: Not so much with the snooping

Skype has published a blog post denying that it made changes to its architecture to give police access to users' calls and chats.

Although Skype was loathe to comment earlier in the week when some woolly quotes sparked the speculation, Mark Gillett, corporate VP at Skype, wrote the post to address the issues.

"Some media stories recently have suggested Skype may be acting improperly or based on ulterior motives against our users' interests. Nothing could be more contrary to the Skype philosophy," he stated.

Supernodes

The post goes on to explain that the changes to Skype's architecture came about through moving supernodes to cloud servers as part of Microsoft's acquisition of the company.

The move to supernodes did not go unnoticed by hackers who reported that it made Skype much easier to jack into - and when Skype was cagey about what information exactly it provided to law enforcement agencies, smoke began accumulating and the blogosphere hunted for the fire.

But that was far from the reason behind the decision, Gillett explained:

"The move to supernodes was not intended to facilitate greater law enforcement access to our users' communications.

"While we are focused on building the best possible products and experiences for our users, we also fundamentally believe that making a great product experience also means we must act responsibly and make it safe for everyone to use.

"Our position has always been that when a law enforcement entity follows the appropriate procedures, we respond where legally required and technically feasible.

"The enhancements we have been making to our software and infrastructure have been to improve user experience and reliability. Period."