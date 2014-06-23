Trending

Official UK charts will now include streamed music

Spotify and Deezer figures will be roped in

The Official Charts Company in the UK has confirmed that it will be including streaming figures in its figures - finally getting down with the kids.

In a major shake-up to the official charts, streaming from the likes of Spotify will now be included.

Given that streaming has doubled in popularity inside a year, and is an increasingly powerful force in what people are actually listening to, it's probably about time for the change.

It does, however, raise some interesting questions - with older songs that tap into the zeitgeist likely to be given a big hoik up the charts.

Probably too late for Baddiel and Skinner's Three Lions to make another World Cup-fuelled assault on the top ten though...

