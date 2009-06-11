NIN's Trent Reznor turns back on Web 2.0

He may have won the 'The Artist of the Year' award at this year's Webbys for his contribution to music on the internet, but Trent Reznor has announced he has had enough with the web and all its foibles.

His recent diatribe posted on the NIN forum explains that because of "some people" who "exist to ruin it for others" (particularly users of Metal Sludge, who Trent describes as "unattractive plump females"), he is turning his back on the web, with social-networking sites the main target of the Nine Inch Nail's frontman's tongue lashing.

Twitter love

In particular, he mentions baring his soul on Twitter, something he will to do no longer: "I approached [Twitter] as a place to be less formal and more off-the-cuff, honest and 'human'," writes Reznor.

"I was not expecting to broadcast details of my love life there, but it happened because I'm in love and it's all I think about and that's that. If this has bummed you out or destroyed what you've projected on me, fair enough - it's probably time for you to leave. You are right, I'm not the same person I was in 1994 (and I'm happy about that). Are you?"

He continued: "I will be tuning out of the social networking sites because at the end of the day it's now doing more harm than good in the bigger picture and the experiment seems to have yielded a result. Idiots rule."

Back to life

Reznor also believes that social-networking sites lack quality, explaining: "We're in a world where the mainstream social networks want any and all people to boost user numbers for the big sell-off and are not concerned with the quality of experience.

"With all of that said, I have business in the real world to attend to including wrapping up the live version of NIN, DOING some cool new shit and spending as much time as possible with the most amazing woman in the world."

Via MusicRadar