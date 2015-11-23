Trending

Google launches Star Wars site - urges you to choose a side

By Internet  

Dark side ftw!

Google goes all Star Wars
Google goes all Star Wars

Google is urging you to choose between the light side and the dark side - with your decision on the Star Wars-fueled partnership giving your Google apps a whole new look.

The search giant launched its new site at http://www.google.com/starwars and published a video to explain how you must 'choose wisely'.

Dark Side

We chose the dark side - obviously - and it gave our Gmail a lovely new background and a red lightsabre loading screen.

There are changes across the whole Google suite of apps and services, so go check out how your choice influences your online world...

See more Internet news