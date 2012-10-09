Virgin Media's 100Mbps customers start to get speed boosts

What will you be doing with the extra 20Mbps?

Virgin Media has announced that it will be boosting the speeds of its 100Mbps customers to 120Mbps as part of its double your speeds programme.

The cable giant says that it has now rolled its speed boosts out to 40 per cent of its customers.

Jon James, executive director of broadband at Virgin Media said: "Virgin Media has led the greatest developments in broadband in the UK over the last decade.

"Our 120Mb service continues to ensure that our consumers across the country get the very best that today's technology offers," he added.

Virgin Media's cable infrastructure has been a real boon for the company as more and more people seek superfast internet connections.

BT's Infinity network remains behind Virgin's although the telecoms giant is investing heavily in trying to close the gap.

In the meantime, Virgin Media's customers will no doubt be enjoying the extra headroom on their connections, although obviously the 100 meg customers are not getting anything like a doubling of their headline speed.

The company states that its double your speed programme will be complete by the middle of next year.

