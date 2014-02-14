Four more London boroughs to get free Wi-Fi

Four more boroughs in London are set to provide locals and passers-by with free Wi-Fi.

Barnet, Harrow, Haringey and Brent have teamed up with telecommunications infrastructure firm Arqiva to roll out the free service.

The catch is that users will only be able to get 30 minutes of free access per day, something that's reminiscent of the days of dial-up. After that charges will kick in at a rate of £5 per day or £30 per month.

Hotspots

Small-cell Wi-Fi hotspots will be attached to council-owned infrastructure like lamp posts to provide coverage in busy areas. A mix of 3G and 4G will be used.

Arqiva is already working with Camden, Wandsworth, Hounslow, Islington, and Hammersmith and Fulham to provide free Wi-Fi access.

Local councils welcomed the deal for its potential social and economic benefits. The free Wi-Fi will be rolled out over the next year.

Wi-Fi is already available on all tube station platforms across London provided that you are on one of the big three mobile network operators (and their affiliates).

You can also get free Wi-Fi in all Starbucks and McDonald's restaurants as well as dozens of other outlets across the city.

There's also the option of using your smartphone as a hotspot or alternatively buying a cheap Android smartphone and use it as a Mi-Fi hotspot by sticking one of the many data-enabled pay-once, use-forever SIM cards on the market.

Via V3