British Airways in talks to finally bring on-board Wi-Fi to European flights

Europeans can finally look forward to some airborne connectivity

While our cousins across the Atlantic have been enjoying in-flight Wi-Fi for years, Europeans have been frustrated by their inability to scratch that internet itch while cruising at 30,000 feet.

Help could finally be on the way through London-based satellite communications company Inmarsat, which plans to create a Europe-wide network by the end of 2016 that'll keep us connected while airborne.

The firm has announced £450m plans to send a new satellite into the stratosphere capable of talking to partner networks' cell towers on the ground.

While the roll out is still a couple of years away, British Airways are said to be in advanced discussions with Inmarsat with a view to becoming a launch partner.

No connection turbulence

The ground to air network infrastructure proposed by Inmarsat mirrors the one used in the United States through providers like GoGo, whose service has been available on commercial jets since 2008.

The new satellite will form part of a network called Europasat, which will ensure the connection stays reliable across the continent.

The company says it also plans to allow government agencies in the need for security situations or in response to disasters.

Via BBC