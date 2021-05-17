Hoover H-Free 800 - should I buy one?

The Hoover H-Free 800 is a stick vacuum that aims to reach every area of your home so that nothing gets left behind. Competing for a place in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners , the Hoover H-Free 800 is available in the UK for around £299.99 and here, we’re giving you the good, the bad, and everything in between so that you can decide if this is the right vacuum for you.

This vacuum is battery-powered and comes with a range of attachments which include everything from a radiator tool to an angled cleaning head that can reach on top of your cabinets.

The Hoover H-Free 800 was first available in January 2020 and now you can often find it reduced in price.

The bottom line: The Hoover H-Free 800 is a cordless vacuum that connects to your Wi-Fi so that you can use the accompanying app to get updates on the vacuum’s performance and battery life. This stick vacuum comes with a range of accessories but its most notable feature is the up-to-top tool which can reach on top of cabinets.

Pros: Compared to pricey alternatives such as Dyson models, the Hoover H-Free 800 has a more attractive price tag. It’s also easy to maneuver and comes with a good range of accessories including the up-to-tool.

Cons: The battery life on this Hoover vacuum is disappointing and only offers 35 minutes of cleaning time - although some user reviews claim it’s even less. The brush head is also lacking anti-hair wrap technology so you will need to physically cut any hair off the brush roll with scissors.

Hoover H-Free 800: everything you need to know

The Hoover H-Free 800 is a smart vacuum that you can connect to your Wi-Fi and access performance stats as well as battery statuses via the accompanying app. It has been designed to clean everything from pet hair to your car and comes with a range of accessories.

Design: The Hoover H-Free 800 is a cordless stick vacuum that’s available in one color combination - gold and silver. The machine comes with one brush head and seven attachments. The brush head is fitted with LED lights so that you can see smaller specs of dust and dirt on your flooring and swivel steering makes it easier to maneuver around your furniture and around corners.

If you want to see how much battery you have remaining, you’ll need to use this vacuum’s accompanying app and there, you’ll also find out when the Hoover needs maintenance, how to set parental controls, and even how many calories you’ve burned during a vacuuming session - although, we’re not sure this is entirely necessary. What’s disappointing, however, is that you won’t be able to see how much battery you have left on the vacuum itself. If that’s important to you, consider the Dyson V11 Absolute .

This Hoover cordless vacuum comes with an impressive number of attachment tools and they include all the usuals you’d expect such as a crevice tool and a turbo brush, but you’ll also be getting the up-to-tool which angles down on top of cabinets, extractor fan hoods, and just about anything that you’d struggle to reach normally.

Features & maintenance: This vacuum is battery-powered and has a total runtime of 35 minutes but some users claim it only lasts 12 minutes when you use it on full power mode, which is disappointing.

Despite the Hoover H-Free 800 being a smart vacuum, you don’t have to use the accompanying app in order to start cleaning but it is where you’ll be able to see when your vacuum needs maintaining.

The Hoover uses H-Spin-Core technology - a system that separates smaller dust particles from larger ones which in turn improves the performance of the vacuum and means the filter doesn’t require as much maintenance.

Compared to Hoover’s previous model in this line, the H-Free 700, the 800 has a 55% larger filter on the outflow and this means that it can hold more dust before it needs emptying. When it’s time to empty out the dust cup, the Hoover H-Free 800 has been engineered to avoid that inevitable cloud of dust from getting everywhere. It uses a combination of a motor and air focus to push dust down in the dust cup so that when you come to empty it, it’s much easier for the dust to leave the cup.

The Hoover H-Free 800 comes with a one-year warranty which is a little disappointing when you compare it to other models such as the Shark DuoClean which has a five-year warranty.

Reviews: This cordless vacuum from Hoover scores an average of 3.6 out of five stars on Amazon. Positive reviews mention that this vacuum is small and easy to store and it’s easy to maneuver too. Others add that it comes with a lot of accessories which make it good value for money.

Not all reviews are positive, however, and the negatives mentioned include the fact that there isn’t an anti-hair wrap floor head so you have to manually cut the hair off as part of your maintenance routine.

Quite a few user reviews note that the positioning of the power switches on this vacuum means it’s very easy to accidentally switch on a different mode which can be frustrating. Reviews also discuss ‘poor battery life’ with one user, in particular, adding “from fully charged, we got a maximum of 12 minutes cleaning”. Another review noted that “suction is great but only when you’re using turbo - which runs the battery down quickly”.

Conclusion: If you want a cordless vacuum but don’t want to pay too much for it, the Hoover H-Free 800 is a good affordable option. The number of attachments you get with it is impressive and we particularly like the up-to-top tool for reaching those awkward cleaning spots.

What lets the H-Free 800 down is its battery life and the suction power could be more powerful. If you have a large home and big areas to clean, you might want to consider an alternative such as the Dyson V11 Outsize so that you can enjoy a longer battery run time. There isn’t an anti-hair wrap brush head so if you have pets or just long hair, be prepared to cut hair from the brush roll as part of a regular maintenance routine.